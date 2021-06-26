LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s (LVMUY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.50.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $85.67 and a 1 year high of $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

