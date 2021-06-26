M3F Inc. Buys Shares of 229,517 Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY)

M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 229,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.
Shares of GBNY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $10.25.
About Generations Bancorp NY
