M3F Inc. Buys Shares of 229,517 Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY)

M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 229,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Shares of GBNY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Get Generations Bancorp NY alerts:

About Generations Bancorp NY

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc operates as a holding company for Generations Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, hotel and motels, wineries, manufacturing facilities, churches, retail and mixed-use properties, and light industrial properties; multifamily loans, which are secured by five or more-unit residential buildings; secured loans to professionals, sole proprietorships, and small businesses for commercial, corporate, and business purposes; manufactured home loans; automobile loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction loans; student loans; recreational vehicle loans; and other secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as loans secured by boats and savings deposits.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Generations Bancorp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generations Bancorp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.