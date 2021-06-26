M3F Inc. Has $14.54 Million Holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

M3F Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares during the quarter. Security National Financial makes up approximately 5.9% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. M3F Inc. owned 8.06% of Security National Financial worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 1,373,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,542. Security National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

