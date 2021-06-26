Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MANU has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $671.39 million, a P/E ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 111,609 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 269,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

