Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $27.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

MFC stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,002. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

