Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,826,000 after purchasing an additional 164,567 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

