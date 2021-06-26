Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 23,556 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Five Star Senior Living worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 268,154 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 52.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 588,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 171,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

