Martingale Asset Management L P Has $279,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $63.42 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

