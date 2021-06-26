Martingale Asset Management L P Has $371,000 Stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.31% of FONAR worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 68.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 29.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.00.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

