Martingale Asset Management L P Has $390,000 Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 40.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 682.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 79,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 99,600 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $2,344,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

