Martingale Asset Management L P Has $686,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,988 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CSX were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.91. 3,499,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

