Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

