Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 833,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

