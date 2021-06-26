Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 892,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 0.44.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCFT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.