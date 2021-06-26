Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,731 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of Avalara worth $17,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Avalara by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avalara by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avalara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.85. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.