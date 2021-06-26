Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,307 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,058 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVN opened at $9.27 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

