Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,074 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NOV were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NOV opened at $15.66 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

