Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Matson makes up 1.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Matson worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. 874,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.40.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

