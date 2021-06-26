Maxeon Solar Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,508 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,018% compared to the average volume of 260 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $683.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

