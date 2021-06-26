McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 55.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 236,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 112.4% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 369,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $82,718,000 after purchasing an additional 195,287 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $725,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.