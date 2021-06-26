Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 182.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,070 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 219,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW opened at $20.50 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

