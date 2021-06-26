megaBONK (MBONK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,712.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. megaBONK has a market cap of $200,674.67 and approximately $8,712.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00583871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037792 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

