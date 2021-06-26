Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 5,741 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 111.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,251,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $298,543,000 after buying an additional 1,186,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.65. 7,949,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,791,398. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

