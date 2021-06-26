Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.40. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

