Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,821 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after buying an additional 122,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,979,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $139.70. 6,224,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $141.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

