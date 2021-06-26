Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 6,095 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 168.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.93. 2,319,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.42 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

