Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $874.03. 612,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $528.63 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $853.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

