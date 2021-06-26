Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $557.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.78 and a 12 month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.