Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $730,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.42 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Argus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

