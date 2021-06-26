Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $59,070,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $80,483,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.