Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

