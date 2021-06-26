Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 450 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $375.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

