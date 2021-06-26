Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $194.34 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.