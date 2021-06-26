Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $38.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.69.

MEOH opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

