MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.32

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 132997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 240.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,617,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

