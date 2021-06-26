Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

