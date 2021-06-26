Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $267.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.