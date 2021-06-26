Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mimecast were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIME. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

