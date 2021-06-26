Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 54,389 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of bluebird bio worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 1,080.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 6,578.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $30.91 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.85.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

