Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,332,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,326,000 after buying an additional 143,370 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,725,000.

FEZ opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.82. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

