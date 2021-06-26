Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,424 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

