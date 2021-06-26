Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,355 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,712 shares of company stock worth $3,643,834. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.58. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

