Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gravity were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $731.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -0.53.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

