Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 274,217 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 75,181 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after buying an additional 1,059,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

