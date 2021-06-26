Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $20.09 on Top Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $22.58 million and $120.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $20.09 or 0.00065395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00165707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00093628 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,697.87 or 0.99909328 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

