Mirrored Netflix Market Capitalization Tops $31.96 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $31.96 million and $10,018.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $527.59 or 0.01623902 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00167444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00094060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.14 or 0.99997484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 60,572 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.