Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after buying an additional 432,334 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 177,137 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 219,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 218,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

