Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $25,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,241. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.