Morgan Stanley Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

HMY stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127,516 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $26,214,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,785 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

