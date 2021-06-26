Morgan Stanley Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
HMY stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.61.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
