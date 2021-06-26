Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE NGG opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.